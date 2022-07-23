Frequency and Wavelength Relationship

The frequency of a wave is inversely related to its wavelength, as described by the wave equation: v = fλ, where v is the wave speed, f is the frequency, and λ is the wavelength. For a string fixed at both ends, the wavelength of the standing wave is determined by the length of the string and the harmonic being produced. As the frequency increases, the wavelength decreases, leading to more nodes and antinodes in the standing wave pattern.