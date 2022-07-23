Step 1: Understand the relationship between temperature and volume for a gas at constant pressure. This is described by Charles's Law, which states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its absolute temperature (Kelvin) when pressure is constant. Mathematically, Charles's Law can be expressed as: V T = V₀ T₀ , where V is the final volume, T is the final temperature, V₀ is the initial volume, and T₀ is the initial temperature.