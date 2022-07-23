Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³, is the number of molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant allows us to convert moles of a gas into the actual number of molecules. In the context of the question, it is used to find the total number of oxygen molecules present in the lungs after inhalation by multiplying the moles of oxygen by Avogadro's number.