A cylinder contains nitrogen gas. A piston compresses the gas to half its initial volume. Afterward, has the mass density of the gas changed? If so, by what factor? If not, why not?
The total lung capacity of a typical adult is 5.0 L. Approximately 20% of the air is oxygen. At sea level and at a body temperature of 37°C, how many oxygen molecules do the lungs contain at the end of a strong inhalation?
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Key Concepts
Total Lung Capacity
Gas Composition and Molar Volume
Avogadro's Number
A gas at 100°C fills volume V₀. If the pressure is held constant, what is the volume if the Kelvin temperature is doubled?
A gas at 100°C fills volume V0. If the pressure is held constant, what is the volume if the Celsius temperature is doubled?
A 20-cm-diameter cylinder that is 40 cm long contains 50 g of oxygen gas at 20°C. What is the reading of a pressure gauge attached to the tank?
A 20-cm-diameter cylinder that is 40 cm long contains 50 g of oxygen gas at 20°C. What is the number density of the oxygen?
The solar corona is a very hot atmosphere surrounding the visible surface of the sun. X-ray emissions from the corona show that its temperature is about 2×106 K. The gas pressure in the corona is about 0.03 Pa. Estimate the number density of particles in the solar corona.