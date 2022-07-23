How many atoms are in a 2.0 cm×2.0 cm×2.0 cm cube of aluminum?
A demented scientist creates a new temperature scale, the 'Z scale.' He decides to call the boiling point of nitrogen 0°Z and the melting point of iron 1000°Z. Convert 500°Z to degrees Celsius and to kelvins.
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Key Concepts
Temperature Scales
Linear Transformation
Absolute Zero and Kelvin Scale
A surveyor has a steel measuring tape that is calibrated to be 100.000 m long (i.e., accurate to ±1 mm) at 20°C. If she measures the distance between two stakes to be 65.175 m on a 3°C day, does she need to add or subtract a correction factor to get the true distance? How large, in mm, is the correction factor?
At room temperature (20°C), a 5.0-cm-long brass rod is 20 μm too long to fit into a slot. To what temperature should you cool the rod so that it just barely fits?
An element in its solid phase has mass density 1750 kg/m3 and number density 4.39×1028 atoms/m3. What is the element's atomic mass number?
The lowest and highest natural temperatures ever recorded on earth are −129°F in Antarctica and 134°F in Death Valley. What are these temperatures in °C and in K?