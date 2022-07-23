A cylinder contains nitrogen gas. A piston compresses the gas to half its initial volume. Afterward, has the mass density of the gas changed? If so, by what factor? If not, why not?
At room temperature (20°C), a 5.0-cm-long brass rod is 20 μm too long to fit into a slot. To what temperature should you cool the rod so that it just barely fits?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Expansion
Coefficient of Linear Expansion
Temperature Change Calculation
A surveyor has a steel measuring tape that is calibrated to be 100.000 m long (i.e., accurate to ±1 mm) at 20°C. If she measures the distance between two stakes to be 65.175 m on a 3°C day, does she need to add or subtract a correction factor to get the true distance? How large, in mm, is the correction factor?
A demented scientist creates a new temperature scale, the 'Z scale.' He decides to call the boiling point of nitrogen 0°Z and the melting point of iron 1000°Z. Convert 500°Z to degrees Celsius and to kelvins.
An element in its solid phase has mass density 1750 kg/m3 and number density 4.39×1028 atoms/m3. What is the element's atomic mass number?
The lowest and highest natural temperatures ever recorded on earth are −129°F in Antarctica and 134°F in Death Valley. What are these temperatures in °C and in K?