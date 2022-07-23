Thermal Expansion

Thermal expansion refers to the tendency of materials to change in size or volume in response to changes in temperature. For solids, this is typically linear expansion, where the length of an object increases with temperature. The relationship is often described by the formula ΔL = αL₀ΔT, where ΔL is the change in length, α is the coefficient of linear expansion, L₀ is the original length, and ΔT is the change in temperature.