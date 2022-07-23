A cylinder contains nitrogen gas. A piston compresses the gas to half its initial volume. Afterward, has the mass density of the gas changed? If so, by what factor? If not, why not?
Ch 18: A Macroscopic Description of Matter
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 18, Problem 17
A surveyor has a steel measuring tape that is calibrated to be 100.000 m long (i.e., accurate to ±1 mm) at 20°C. If she measures the distance between two stakes to be 65.175 m on a 3°C day, does she need to add or subtract a correction factor to get the true distance? How large, in mm, is the correction factor?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The steel measuring tape expands or contracts with temperature changes due to thermal expansion. The tape is calibrated at 20°C, but the measurement is taken at 3°C. We need to determine the correction factor to account for this temperature difference.
Step 2: Recall the formula for linear thermal expansion: , where is the change in length, is the original length, is the coefficient of linear expansion for steel, and is the temperature change.
Step 3: Calculate the temperature change: . The tape is colder than its calibration temperature, so it contracts.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula. Use the coefficient of linear expansion for steel, which is approximately . The original length of the tape is m. The formula becomes: .
Step 5: Interpret the result. The value of will be negative, indicating contraction. Convert the result to millimeters by multiplying by 1000 (since 1 m = 1000 mm). The correction factor should be subtracted from the measured distance to get the true distance.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Thermal Expansion
Thermal expansion refers to the tendency of materials to change in size or volume in response to changes in temperature. For metals like steel, this means that as temperature decreases, the material contracts, leading to a shorter length. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how much the measuring tape's length will change when the temperature drops from 20°C to 3°C.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
Volume Thermal Expansion
Coefficient of Linear Expansion
The coefficient of linear expansion is a material-specific constant that quantifies how much a unit length of a material expands or contracts per degree change in temperature. For steel, this coefficient is typically around 11 x 10^-6 /°C. This value is essential for calculating the correction factor needed to adjust the measured length of the tape based on the temperature difference.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:31
Linear Thermal Expansion
Correction Factor
A correction factor is an adjustment made to account for systematic errors in measurements due to external conditions, such as temperature. In this scenario, the correction factor will be calculated using the change in temperature and the coefficient of linear expansion to determine how much the tape's length has changed, ensuring that the final measurement reflects the true distance between the stakes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:00
Dimensional Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1549
views
Textbook Question
A gas at 100°C fills volume V0. If the pressure is held constant, what is the volume if the Celsius temperature is doubled?
1616
views
Textbook Question
A demented scientist creates a new temperature scale, the 'Z scale.' He decides to call the boiling point of nitrogen 0°Z and the melting point of iron 1000°Z. Convert 500°Z to degrees Celsius and to kelvins.
1572
views
Textbook Question
At room temperature (20°C), a 5.0-cm-long brass rod is 20 μm too long to fit into a slot. To what temperature should you cool the rod so that it just barely fits?
1940
views
Textbook Question
The lowest and highest natural temperatures ever recorded on earth are −129°F in Antarctica and 134°F in Death Valley. What are these temperatures in °C and in K?
1917
views
Textbook Question
Common outdoor thermometers are filled with red-colored ethyl alcohol. One thermometer has a 0.40-mm-diameter capillary tube attached to a 9.0-mm-diameter spherical bulb. On a 0°C morning, the column of alcohol stands 30 mm above the bulb. What is the temperature in °C when the column of alcohol stands 130 mm above the bulb? The expansion of the glass is much less than that of the alcohol and can be ignored.
1761
views
1
rank
1
comments