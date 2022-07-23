The 50 kg circular piston shown in FIGURE P18.57 floats on 0.12 mol of compressed air. How far does the piston move if the temperature is increased by 100°C?
A diver 50 m deep in 10°C fresh water exhales a 1.0-cm-diameter bubble. What is the bubble's diameter just as it reaches the surface of the lake, where the water temperature is 20°C?
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Key Concepts
Boyle's Law
Charles's Law
Hydrostatic Pressure
10 g of dry ice (solid CO₂) is placed in a 10,000 cm3 container, then all the air is quickly pumped out and the container sealed. The container is warmed to 0°C, a temperature at which CO₂ is a gas. What is the gas pressure? Give your answer in atm. The gas then undergoes an isothermal compression until the pressure is 3.0 atm, immediately followed by an isobaric compression until the volume is 1000 cm3.
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to draw a pV diagram.
The 50 kg circular piston shown in FIGURE P18.57 floats on 0.12 mol of compressed air. What is the piston height h if the temperature is 30°C?
A container of gas at 2.0 atm pressure and 127°C is compressed at constant temperature until the volume is halved. It is then further compressed at constant pressure until the volume is halved again. Show this process on a pV diagram.
The interior of a Boeing 737-800 can be modeled as a 32-m-long, 3.7-m-diameter cylinder. The air inside, at cruising altitude, is 20°C at a pressure of 82 kPa. What volume of outside air, at −40°C and a pressure of 23 kPa, must be drawn in, heated, and compressed to fill the plane?