A 10-cm-diameter, 40-cm-tall gas cylinder, sealed at the top by a frictionless 50 kg piston, is surrounded by a bath of 20°C water. Then 50 kg of sand is slowly poured onto the top of the piston, where it stays. Afterward, what is the height of the piston?
The 50 kg circular piston shown in FIGURE P18.57 floats on 0.12 mol of compressed air. How far does the piston move if the temperature is increased by 100°C?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Thermal Expansion
Pressure-Volume Relationship
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