A 10-cm-diameter, 40-cm-tall gas cylinder, sealed at the top by a frictionless 50 kg piston, is surrounded by a bath of 20°C water. Then 50 kg of sand is slowly poured onto the top of the piston, where it stays. Afterward, what is the height of the piston?
The 50 kg circular piston shown in FIGURE P18.57 floats on 0.12 mol of compressed air. What is the piston height h if the temperature is 30°C?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Hydrostatic Pressure
Temperature Conversion
A diver 50 m deep in 10°C fresh water exhales a 1.0-cm-diameter bubble. What is the bubble's diameter just as it reaches the surface of the lake, where the water temperature is 20°C?
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