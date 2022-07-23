A gas at 100°C fills volume V₀. If the pressure is held constant, what is the volume if the Kelvin temperature is doubled?
A cylinder contains nitrogen gas. A piston compresses the gas to half its initial volume. Afterward, has the mass density of the gas changed? If so, by what factor? If not, why not?
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Key Concepts
Mass Density
Ideal Gas Law
Conservation of Mass
A gas at 100°C fills volume V0. If the pressure is held constant, what is the volume if the Celsius temperature is doubled?
The total lung capacity of a typical adult is 5.0 L. Approximately 20% of the air is oxygen. At sea level and at a body temperature of 37°C, how many oxygen molecules do the lungs contain at the end of a strong inhalation?
A surveyor has a steel measuring tape that is calibrated to be 100.000 m long (i.e., accurate to ±1 mm) at 20°C. If she measures the distance between two stakes to be 65.175 m on a 3°C day, does she need to add or subtract a correction factor to get the true distance? How large, in mm, is the correction factor?
At room temperature (20°C), a 5.0-cm-long brass rod is 20 μm too long to fit into a slot. To what temperature should you cool the rod so that it just barely fits?