On average, each person in the industrialized world is responsible for the emission of 10,000 kg of carbon dioxide (CO₂) every year. This includes CO₂ that you generate directly, by burning fossil fuels to operate your car or your furnace, as well as CO₂ generated on your behalf by electric generating stations and manufacturing plants. CO₂ is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. If you were to store your yearly CO₂ emissions in a cube at STP, how long would each edge of the cube be?