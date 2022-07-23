Hydrostatic Pressure

Hydrostatic pressure is the pressure exerted by a fluid at equilibrium due to the force of gravity. It increases with depth in a fluid and is given by the formula P = ρgh, where ρ is the fluid density, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the depth. This concept is vital for determining the pressure exerted by the water at 100 m depth, which will help in calculating how high the water rises in the diving bell.