A 6.0-cm-diameter, 10-cm-long cylinder contains 100 mg of oxygen (O₂) at a pressure less than 1 atm. The cap on one end of the cylinder is held in place only by the pressure of the air. One day when the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa, it takes a 184 N force to pull the cap off. What is the temperature of the gas?
The 3.0-m-long pipe in FIGURE P18.49 is closed at the top end. It is slowly pushed straight down into the water until the top end of the pipe is level with the water's surface. What is the length L of the trapped volume of air?
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Key Concepts
Hydrostatic Pressure
Ideal Gas Law
Buoyancy
The semiconductor industry manufactures integrated circuits in large vacuum chambers where the pressure is 1.0×10-10 mm of Hg. At T=20°C, how many molecules are in a cylindrical chamber 40 cm in diameter and 30 cm tall?
On average, each person in the industrialized world is responsible for the emission of 10,000 kg of carbon dioxide (CO₂) every year. This includes CO₂ that you generate directly, by burning fossil fuels to operate your car or your furnace, as well as CO₂ generated on your behalf by electric generating stations and manufacturing plants. CO₂ is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. If you were to store your yearly CO₂ emissions in a cube at STP, how long would each edge of the cube be?
A diving bell is a 3.0-m-tall cylinder closed at the upper end but open at the lower end. The temperature of the air in the bell is 20°C. The bell is lowered into the ocean until its lower end is 100 m deep. The temperature at that depth is 10°C. How high does the water rise in the bell after enough time has passed for the air inside to reach thermal equilibrium?
An electric generating plant boils water to produce high-pressure steam. The steam spins a turbine that is connected to the generator. How many liters of water must be boiled to fill a 5.0 m3 boiler with 50 atm of steam at 400°C?
On a cool morning, when the temperature is 15°C, you measure the pressure in your car tires to be 30 psi. After driving 20 mi on the freeway, the temperature of your tires is 45°C . What pressure will your tire gauge now show?