Hydrostatic Pressure

Hydrostatic pressure is the pressure exerted by a fluid at equilibrium due to the force of gravity. It increases with depth in a fluid and is calculated using the formula P = ρgh, where P is the pressure, ρ is the fluid density, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height of the fluid column. In this scenario, the pressure exerted by the sand on the piston must be balanced by the pressure from the water and the gas in the cylinder.