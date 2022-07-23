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Ch 20: The Micro/Macro Connection
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 20: The Micro/Macro ConnectionProblem 51b
Chapter 20, Problem 51b

A gas cylinder has a piston at one end that is moving outward at speed vpiston during an isobaric expansion of the gas. Find an expression for the rate at which vrms is changing in terms of vpiston, the instantaneous value of vrms, and the instantaneous value L of the length of the cylinder.

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Step 1: Recall the relationship between the root mean square speed (vᵣₘₛ) of gas molecules and the temperature of the gas. The formula is: 3kT, where k is the Boltzmann constant and T is the temperature.
Step 2: In an isobaric process, the pressure remains constant. The ideal gas law PV=nRT can be used to relate the volume V and temperature T. Since P is constant, any change in V directly affects T.
Step 3: The volume of the cylinder is given by V=AL, where A is the cross-sectional area of the cylinder and L is its length. As the piston moves outward, L changes at a rate determined by the piston speed vₚᵢₛₜₒₙ.
Step 4: Differentiate the ideal gas law with respect to time to find the rate of change of temperature T. Use dTdt in terms of dLdt, which is equal to vₚᵢₛₜₒₙ.
Step 5: Relate the rate of change of vᵣₘₛ to the rate of change of temperature using the formula for vᵣₘₛ. Differentiate 3kT with respect to time to express dvᵣₘₛdt in terms of vₚᵢₛₜₒₙ, vᵣₘₛ, and L.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isobaric Process

An isobaric process is a thermodynamic process in which the pressure remains constant while the volume changes. In the context of a gas cylinder with a piston, this means that as the gas expands, it does so at a constant pressure, allowing for a straightforward relationship between volume and temperature changes according to the ideal gas law.
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Velocity of the Piston

The velocity of the piston (vₚᵢₛₜₒₙ) is the speed at which the piston moves outward, affecting the volume of gas in the cylinder. This velocity is crucial for determining how quickly the gas expands and how it influences the rate of change of the gas's properties, such as the rate of change of the volume or the rate of change of the radius of the cylinder.
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Rate of Change of Volume

The rate of change of volume (vᵣₘₛ) refers to how quickly the volume of the gas is changing as the piston moves. This rate can be expressed in terms of the piston velocity and the instantaneous length of the cylinder (L). Understanding this relationship is essential for deriving expressions that relate the motion of the piston to the changes in the gas's volume during the isobaric expansion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

On earth, STP is based on the average atmospheric pressure at the surface and on a phase change of water that occurs at an easily produced temperature, being only slightly cooler than the average air temperature. The atmosphere of Venus is almost entirely carbon dioxide (CO2), the pressure at the surface is a staggering 93 atm, and the average temperature is 470℃. Venusian scientists, if they existed, would certainly use the surface pressure as part of their definition of STP. To complete the definition, they would seek a phase change that occurs near the average temperature. Conveniently, the melting point of the element tellurium is 450℃. What are (a) the rms speed and (b) the mean free path of carbon dioxide molecules at Venusian STP based on this phase change in tellurium? The radius of a CO2 molecule is 1.5 x 10-10 m.

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Textbook Question

Uranium has two naturally occurring isotopes. 238U^{238}\(\text{U}\) has a natural abundance of 99.3%99.3\% and 235U^{235}\(\text{U}\) has an abundance of 0.7%0.7\%. It is the rarer 235U^{235}\(\text{U}\) that is needed for nuclear reactors. The isotopes are separated by forming uranium hexafluoride, UF6\(\text{UF}\)_6, which is a gas, then allowing it to diffuse through a series of porous membranes. 235UF6^{235}UF_6 has a slightly larger rms speed than 238UF6^{238}UF_6 and diffuses slightly faster. Many repetitions of this procedure gradually separate the two isotopes. What is the ratio of the rms speed of 235UF6^{235}UF_6 to that of 238UF6^{238}UF_6?

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Textbook Question

Equation 20.3 is the mean free path of a particle through a gas of identical particles of equal radius. An electron can be thought of as a point particle with zero radius. Electrons travel 3.0 km through the Stanford Linear Accelerator. In order for scattering losses to be negligible, the pressure inside the accelerator tube must be reduced to the point where the mean free path is at least 50 km. What is the maximum possible pressure inside the accelerator tube, assuming T = 20℃? Give your answer in both Pa and atm.

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Textbook Question

Photons of light scatter off molecules, and the distance you can see through a gas is proportional to the mean free path of photons through the gas. Photons are not gas molecules, so the mean free path of a photon is not given by Equation 20.3, but its dependence on the number density of the gas and on the molecular radius is the same. Suppose you are in a smoggy city and can barely see buildings 500 m away. How far would you be able to see if all the molecules around you suddenly doubled in volume?

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Textbook Question

You are watching a science fiction movie in which the hero shrinks down to the size of an atom and fights villains while jumping from air molecule to air molecule. In one scene, the hero's molecule is about to crash head-on into the molecule on which a villain is riding. The villain's molecule is initially 50 molecular radii away and, in the movie, it takes 3.5 s for the molecules to collide. Estimate the air temperature required for this to be possible. Assume the molecules are nitrogen molecules, each traveling at the rms speed. Is this a plausible temperature for air?

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Textbook Question

Photons of light scatter off molecules, and the distance you can see through a gas is proportional to the mean free path of photons through the gas. Photons are not gas molecules, so the mean free path of a photon is not given by Equation 20.3, but its dependence on the number density of the gas and on the molecular radius is the same. Suppose you are in a smoggy city and can barely see buildings 500 m away. How far would you be able to see if the temperature suddenly rose from 20°C to a blazing hot 1500°C with the pressure unchanged?

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