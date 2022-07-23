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Ch 20: The Micro/Macro Connection
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 20: The Micro/Macro ConnectionProblem 53
Chapter 20, Problem 53

Uranium has two naturally occurring isotopes. 238U^{238}\(\text{U}\) has a natural abundance of 99.3%99.3\% and 235U^{235}\(\text{U}\) has an abundance of 0.7%0.7\%. It is the rarer 235U^{235}\(\text{U}\) that is needed for nuclear reactors. The isotopes are separated by forming uranium hexafluoride, UF6\(\text{UF}\)_6, which is a gas, then allowing it to diffuse through a series of porous membranes. 235UF6^{235}UF_6 has a slightly larger rms speed than 238UF6^{238}UF_6 and diffuses slightly faster. Many repetitions of this procedure gradually separate the two isotopes. What is the ratio of the rms speed of 235UF6^{235}UF_6 to that of 238UF6^{238}UF_6?

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the root mean square (rms) speed of a gas molecule, which is given by \( v_{rms} = \sqrt{\frac{3RT}{M}} \), where \( R \) is the gas constant, \( T \) is the temperature, and \( M \) is the molar mass of the gas.
Step 2: Note that the temperature \( T \) and the gas constant \( R \) are the same for both isotopes, so the ratio of their rms speeds depends only on the molar masses of \( ^{235}UF_6 \) and \( ^{238}UF_6 \).
Step 3: Calculate the molar mass of \( ^{235}UF_6 \) and \( ^{238}UF_6 \). The molar mass of \( UF_6 \) is the sum of the molar mass of uranium and six fluorine atoms. For \( ^{235}UF_6 \), the molar mass is \( 235 + 6 \times 19 \), and for \( ^{238}UF_6 \), the molar mass is \( 238 + 6 \times 19 \).
Step 4: Write the ratio of the rms speeds as \( \frac{v_{rms, ^{235}UF_6}}{v_{rms, ^{238}UF_6}} = \sqrt{\frac{M_{^{238}UF_6}}{M_{^{235}UF_6}}} \), where \( M_{^{235}UF_6} \) and \( M_{^{238}UF_6} \) are the molar masses calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Substitute the molar masses into the ratio formula and simplify. This will give the numerical ratio of the rms speeds of \( ^{235}UF_6 \) to \( ^{238}UF_6 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Root Mean Square Speed

The root mean square (rms) speed is a measure of the average speed of particles in a gas, calculated as the square root of the average of the squares of the speeds of the particles. It is directly related to the temperature and molar mass of the gas, providing insight into the kinetic energy of the particles. For two different gases, the rms speed can be compared using the formula: v_rms = sqrt(3RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is the temperature, and M is the molar mass.
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Diffusion

Diffusion is the process by which particles spread from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration, driven by the random motion of particles. In the context of gases, lighter molecules diffuse faster than heavier ones due to their higher average speeds. This principle is crucial in the separation of isotopes, as the different masses of uranium hexafluoride isotopes lead to different diffusion rates through porous membranes.
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Isotope Separation

Isotope separation is the process of concentrating specific isotopes of an element, which can have different physical properties, such as mass. In the case of uranium, the separation of ²³⁵U from ²³⁸U is essential for nuclear applications. Techniques like gas diffusion exploit the slight differences in rms speeds of the isotopes to achieve separation, allowing for the enrichment of the desired isotope for use in nuclear reactors.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

On earth, STP is based on the average atmospheric pressure at the surface and on a phase change of water that occurs at an easily produced temperature, being only slightly cooler than the average air temperature. The atmosphere of Venus is almost entirely carbon dioxide (CO2), the pressure at the surface is a staggering 93 atm, and the average temperature is 470℃. Venusian scientists, if they existed, would certainly use the surface pressure as part of their definition of STP. To complete the definition, they would seek a phase change that occurs near the average temperature. Conveniently, the melting point of the element tellurium is 450℃. What are (a) the rms speed and (b) the mean free path of carbon dioxide molecules at Venusian STP based on this phase change in tellurium? The radius of a CO2 molecule is 1.5 x 10-10 m.

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Textbook Question

5.0 x 1023 nitrogen molecules collide with a 10 cm2 wall each second. Assume that the molecules all travel with a speed of 400 m/s and strike the wall head-on. What is the pressure on the wall?

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Textbook Question

A gas cylinder has a piston at one end that is moving outward at speed vpiston during an isobaric expansion of the gas. Find an expression for the rate at which vrms is changing in terms of vpiston, the instantaneous value of vrms, and the instantaneous value L of the length of the cylinder.

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Textbook Question

Equation 20.3 is the mean free path of a particle through a gas of identical particles of equal radius. An electron can be thought of as a point particle with zero radius. Electrons travel 3.0 km through the Stanford Linear Accelerator. In order for scattering losses to be negligible, the pressure inside the accelerator tube must be reduced to the point where the mean free path is at least 50 km. What is the maximum possible pressure inside the accelerator tube, assuming T = 20℃? Give your answer in both Pa and atm.

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Textbook Question

You are watching a science fiction movie in which the hero shrinks down to the size of an atom and fights villains while jumping from air molecule to air molecule. In one scene, the hero's molecule is about to crash head-on into the molecule on which a villain is riding. The villain's molecule is initially 50 molecular radii away and, in the movie, it takes 3.5 s for the molecules to collide. Estimate the air temperature required for this to be possible. Assume the molecules are nitrogen molecules, each traveling at the rms speed. Is this a plausible temperature for air?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P20.57 shows the thermal energy of 0.14 mol of gas as a function of temperature. What is Cᵥ for this gas?

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