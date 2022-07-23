5.0 x 1023 nitrogen molecules collide with a 10 cm2 wall each second. Assume that the molecules all travel with a speed of 400 m/s and strike the wall head-on. What is the pressure on the wall?
On earth, STP is based on the average atmospheric pressure at the surface and on a phase change of water that occurs at an easily produced temperature, being only slightly cooler than the average air temperature. The atmosphere of Venus is almost entirely carbon dioxide (CO2), the pressure at the surface is a staggering 93 atm, and the average temperature is 470℃. Venusian scientists, if they existed, would certainly use the surface pressure as part of their definition of STP. To complete the definition, they would seek a phase change that occurs near the average temperature. Conveniently, the melting point of the element tellurium is 450℃. What are (a) the rms speed and (b) the mean free path of carbon dioxide molecules at Venusian STP based on this phase change in tellurium? The radius of a CO2 molecule is 1.5 x 10-10 m.
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Key Concepts
Root Mean Square Speed (rms speed)
Mean Free Path
Phase Change
Uranium has two naturally occurring isotopes. has a natural abundance of and has an abundance of . It is the rarer that is needed for nuclear reactors. The isotopes are separated by forming uranium hexafluoride, , which is a gas, then allowing it to diffuse through a series of porous membranes. has a slightly larger rms speed than and diffuses slightly faster. Many repetitions of this procedure gradually separate the two isotopes. What is the ratio of the rms speed of to that of ?
A gas cylinder has a piston at one end that is moving outward at speed vpiston during an isobaric expansion of the gas. Find an expression for the rate at which vrms is changing in terms of vpiston, the instantaneous value of vrms, and the instantaneous value L of the length of the cylinder.
A 100 cm³ box contains helium at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 100℃. It is placed in thermal contact with a 200 cm³ box containing argon at a pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 400℃. What is the final thermal energy of each gas?
Equation 20.3 is the mean free path of a particle through a gas of identical particles of equal radius. An electron can be thought of as a point particle with zero radius. Electrons travel 3.0 km through the Stanford Linear Accelerator. In order for scattering losses to be negligible, the pressure inside the accelerator tube must be reduced to the point where the mean free path is at least 50 km. What is the maximum possible pressure inside the accelerator tube, assuming T = 20℃? Give your answer in both Pa and atm.
FIGURE P20.57 shows the thermal energy of 0.14 mol of gas as a function of temperature. What is Cᵥ for this gas?