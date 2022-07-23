Your calculator can't handle enormous exponents, but we can make sense of large powers of e by converting them to large powers of 10. If we write e = 10α, then eβ = (10α)β = 10αβ. What is the multiplicity of a macrostate with entropy S = 1.0 J/K? Give your answer as a power of 10.
What is the entropy change of the nitrogen if 250 mL of liquid nitrogen boils away and then warms to 20℃ at constant pressure? The density of liquid nitrogen is 810 kg/m3.
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Key Concepts
Entropy
Phase Change
Specific Heat Capacity
The pressure inside a tank of neon is 150 atm. The temperature is 25℃. On average, how many atomic diameters does a neon atom move between collisions?
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