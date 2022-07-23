Step 1: Understand the problem. The ice cube at 0℃ will first melt into water at 0℃, then the resulting water will warm up to thermal equilibrium with the table at 20℃. The entropy changes for the water, the table, and the universe need to be calculated. Entropy change is given by ΔS = Q/T, where Q is the heat transferred and T is the temperature (in Kelvin).