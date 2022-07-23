Your calculator can't handle enormous exponents, but we can make sense of large powers of e by converting them to large powers of 10. If we write e = 10α, then eβ = (10α)β = 10αβ. What is the multiplicity of a macrostate with entropy S = 1.0 J/K? Give your answer as a power of 10.
2.0 mol of monatomic gas A initially has 5000 J of thermal energy. It interacts with 3.0 mol of monatomic gas B, which initially has 8000 J of thermal energy. Which gas has the higher initial temperature?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Energy
Ideal Gas Law
Temperature and Molar Heat Capacity
The vibrational modes of molecular nitrogen are 'frozen out' at room temperature but become active at temperatures above ≈1500 K. The temperature in the combustion chamber of a jet engine can reach 2000 K, so an engineering analysis of combustion requires knowing the thermal properties of materials at these temperatures. What is the expected specific heat ratio γ for nitrogen at 2000 K?
What is the entropy change of the nitrogen if 250 mL of liquid nitrogen boils away and then warms to 20℃ at constant pressure? The density of liquid nitrogen is 810 kg/m3.
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A 6.0 m ✕ 8.0 m ✕ 3.0 m room contains air at 20℃. What is the room's thermal energy?
The thermal energy of 1.0 mol of a substance is increased by 1.0 J. What is the temperature change if the system is (a) a monatomic gas, (b) a diatomic gas, and (c) a solid?