Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, often associated with the number of microscopic configurations that correspond to a macroscopic state. In thermodynamics, higher entropy indicates a greater number of possible arrangements of particles, leading to increased disorder. The relationship between entropy and multiplicity is fundamental, as entropy can be calculated using the formula S = k * ln(Ω), where k is the Boltzmann constant and Ω is the multiplicity.