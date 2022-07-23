Carnot Engine

A Carnot engine is an idealized heat engine that operates on the Carnot cycle, which is the most efficient cycle possible between two temperature reservoirs. It converts heat energy from a hot reservoir into work while rejecting some heat to a cold reservoir. The efficiency of a Carnot engine depends solely on the temperatures of the hot and cold reservoirs, given by the formula η = 1 - (T_c/T_h), where T_c and T_h are the absolute temperatures of the cold and hot reservoirs, respectively.