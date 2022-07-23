A car's internal combustion engine can be modeled as a heat engine operating between a combustion temperature of 1500℃ and an air temperature of 20℃ with 30% of the Carnot efficiency. The heat of combustion of gasoline is 47 kJ/g. What mass of gasoline is burned to accelerate a 1500 kg car from rest to a speed of 30 m/s?
A Carnot engine operates between temperatures of 5℃ and 500℃. The output is used to run a Carnot refrigerator operating between -5℃ and 25℃. How many joules of heat energy does the refrigerator exhaust into the room for each joule of heat energy used by the heat engine?
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Key Concepts
Carnot Engine
Carnot Refrigerator
Heat Transfer and Energy Conservation
A freezer with a coefficient of performance 30% that of a Carnot refrigerator keeps the inside temperature at -22℃ in a 25℃ room. 3.0 L of water at 20℃ are placed in the freezer. How long does it take for the water to freeze if the freezer's compressor does work at the rate of 200 W while the water is freezing?
Home air conditioners in the United States have their power specified in the truly obscure units of tons, where 1 ton is the power needed to melt 1 ton (2000 lb or 910 kg) of ice in 24 hours. A modest-size house typically has a 4.0 ton air conditioner. If a 4.0 ton air conditioner has a coefficient of performance of 2.5, a typical value, at what rate in kW is heat energy removed from the house?
An ideal refrigerator utilizes a Carnot cycle operating between 0℃ and 25℃. To turn 10 kg of liquid water at 0℃ into 10 kg of ice at 0℃, (a) how much heat is exhausted into the room and (b) how much energy must be supplied to the refrigerator?
FIGURE P21.46 shows a Carnot heat engine driving a Carnot refrigerator. Determine Q2, Q3 and Q4.
A Carnot heat engine operates between reservoirs at 182℃ and 0℃. If the engine extracts 25 J of energy from the hot reservoir per cycle, how many cycles will it take to lift a 10 kg mass a height of 10 m?