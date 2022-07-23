Coefficient of Performance (COP)

The Coefficient of Performance (COP) is a measure of the efficiency of a refrigerator or heat pump, defined as the ratio of the heat removed from the cold reservoir to the work input required. For a Carnot refrigerator, the COP can be calculated using the temperatures of the hot and cold reservoirs. This concept is vital for determining how much energy must be supplied to the refrigerator to achieve the desired cooling effect.