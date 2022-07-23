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Ch 21: Heat Engines and Refrigerators
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 21: Heat Engines and RefrigeratorsProblem 41
Chapter 21, Problem 41

An ideal refrigerator utilizes a Carnot cycle operating between 0℃ and 25℃. To turn 10 kg of liquid water at 0℃ into 10 kg of ice at 0℃, (a) how much heat is exhausted into the room and (b) how much energy must be supplied to the refrigerator?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the Carnot cycle and its efficiency. The efficiency of a Carnot refrigerator is given by \( \eta = \frac{T_{cold}}{T_{hot} - T_{cold}} \), where \( T_{cold} \) and \( T_{hot} \) are the absolute temperatures (in Kelvin) of the cold and hot reservoirs, respectively. Convert the given temperatures from Celsius to Kelvin: \( T_{cold} = 0 + 273 = 273 \, \text{K} \) and \( T_{hot} = 25 + 273 = 298 \, \text{K} \).
Step 2: Calculate the heat required to freeze the water. The latent heat of fusion for water is \( L_f = 334 \, \text{kJ/kg} \). For 10 kg of water, the heat removed from the water to freeze it is \( Q_{cold} = m \cdot L_f \), where \( m \) is the mass of the water. Substitute \( m = 10 \, \text{kg} \) and \( L_f = 334 \, \text{kJ/kg} \) into the formula.
Step 3: Relate the work input to the heat removed and heat exhausted using the Carnot cycle. The work input \( W \) is related to the heat removed \( Q_{cold} \) and the heat exhausted \( Q_{hot} \) by the equation \( W = Q_{hot} - Q_{cold} \). Additionally, the Carnot efficiency equation \( \eta = \frac{Q_{cold}}{W} \) can be rearranged to find \( W \).
Step 4: Calculate the heat exhausted into the room. Using the relationship \( Q_{hot} = Q_{cold} + W \), substitute the values of \( Q_{cold} \) and \( W \) obtained from the previous steps to find \( Q_{hot} \).
Step 5: Summarize the process. The heat exhausted into the room \( Q_{hot} \) and the energy supplied to the refrigerator \( W \) are determined using the principles of thermodynamics and the Carnot cycle. Ensure all units are consistent and verify calculations step by step.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carnot Cycle

The Carnot cycle is a theoretical thermodynamic cycle that provides the maximum possible efficiency for a heat engine or refrigerator operating between two temperature reservoirs. It consists of four reversible processes: two isothermal (constant temperature) and two adiabatic (no heat transfer). Understanding this cycle is crucial for calculating the performance of an ideal refrigerator, as it sets the upper limit on efficiency based on the temperatures of the hot and cold reservoirs.
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The Carnot Cycle and Maximum Theoretical Efficiency

Latent Heat of Fusion

Latent heat of fusion is the amount of heat energy required to change a substance from solid to liquid or vice versa at a constant temperature. For water, this value is approximately 334 kJ/kg. In the context of the question, it is essential to calculate the energy needed to convert 10 kg of liquid water at 0℃ into ice at the same temperature, as this process involves removing heat from the water.
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Coefficient of Performance (COP)

The Coefficient of Performance (COP) is a measure of the efficiency of a refrigerator or heat pump, defined as the ratio of the heat removed from the cold reservoir to the work input required. For a Carnot refrigerator, the COP can be calculated using the temperatures of the hot and cold reservoirs. This concept is vital for determining how much energy must be supplied to the refrigerator to achieve the desired cooling effect.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A freezer with a coefficient of performance 30% that of a Carnot refrigerator keeps the inside temperature at -22℃ in a 25℃ room. 3.0 L of water at 20℃ are placed in the freezer. How long does it take for the water to freeze if the freezer's compressor does work at the rate of 200 W while the water is freezing?

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Textbook Question

A Carnot refrigerator operates between energy reservoirs at 0℃ and 250℃. A 2.4-cm-diameter, 50-cm-long copper bar connects the two energy reservoirs. At what rate, in W, must work be done on the refrigerator to remove heat from the cold reservoir at the same rate that it arrives through the copper bar?

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Textbook Question

A Carnot heat engine operates between reservoirs at 182℃ and 0℃. If the engine extracts 25 J of energy from the hot reservoir per cycle, how many cycles will it take to lift a 10 kg mass a height of 10 m?

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Textbook Question

The engine that powers a crane burns fuel at a flame temperature of 2000℃. It is cooled by 20℃ air. The crane lifts a 2000 kg steel girder 30 m upward. How much heat energy is transferred to the engine by burning fuel if the engine is 40% as efficient as a Carnot engine?

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Textbook Question

A Carnot engine operates between temperatures of 5℃ and 500℃. The output is used to run a Carnot refrigerator operating between -5℃ and 25℃. How many joules of heat energy does the refrigerator exhaust into the room for each joule of heat energy used by the heat engine?

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Textbook Question

A Carnot engine whose hot-reservoir temperature is 400℃ has a thermal efficiency of 40%. By how many degrees should the temperature of the cold reservoir be decreased to raise the engine's efficiency to 60%?

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