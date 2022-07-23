Work and Energy

In physics, work is defined as the energy transferred when a force is applied over a distance. The work done on an object can be calculated using the formula W = F × d, where F is the force and d is the distance moved in the direction of the force. In the context of lifting a mass, the work done is equal to the gravitational potential energy gained, which can be calculated using W = m × g × h, where m is mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the height.