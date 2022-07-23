Step 2: Calculate the thermal conductivity heat transfer rate through the copper bar using Fourier's law of heat conduction: \( Q = \frac{k A (T_h - T_c)}{L} \), where \( k \) is the thermal conductivity of copper (approximately 385 W/m·K), \( A \) is the cross-sectional area of the bar, \( T_h \) and \( T_c \) are the temperatures of the reservoirs, and \( L \) is the length of the bar. Compute \( A \) using the formula for the area of a circle: \( A = \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the bar (half the diameter).