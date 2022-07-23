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Ch 21: Heat Engines and Refrigerators
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 21: Heat Engines and RefrigeratorsProblem 24
Chapter 21, Problem 24

At what cold-reservoir temperature (in ℃) would a Carnot engine with a hot-reservoir temperature of 427℃ have an efficiency of 60%?

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the efficiency of a Carnot engine: \( \eta = 1 - \frac{T_c}{T_h} \), where \( \eta \) is the efficiency, \( T_c \) is the cold-reservoir temperature, and \( T_h \) is the hot-reservoir temperature. Note that temperatures must be in Kelvin for this formula.
Step 2: Convert the given hot-reservoir temperature from Celsius to Kelvin using the formula \( T(K) = T(℃) + 273.15 \). For \( T_h = 427℃ \), calculate \( T_h \) in Kelvin.
Step 3: Substitute the given efficiency \( \eta = 0.60 \) and the calculated \( T_h \) into the Carnot efficiency formula \( \eta = 1 - \frac{T_c}{T_h} \). Rearrange the formula to solve for \( T_c \): \( T_c = T_h \cdot (1 - \eta) \).
Step 4: Calculate \( T_c \) in Kelvin using the rearranged formula. Ensure all values are substituted correctly.
Step 5: Convert \( T_c \) from Kelvin back to Celsius using the formula \( T(℃) = T(K) - 273.15 \). This will give the cold-reservoir temperature in Celsius.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carnot Efficiency

Carnot efficiency is the maximum possible efficiency of a heat engine operating between two thermal reservoirs. It is defined by the formula η = 1 - (T_c / T_h), where η is the efficiency, T_c is the absolute temperature of the cold reservoir, and T_h is the absolute temperature of the hot reservoir. This concept illustrates the theoretical limits of efficiency based on temperature differences.
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Absolute Temperature

Absolute temperature is measured in Kelvin (K) and is a scale that starts at absolute zero, the point where molecular motion ceases. To convert Celsius to Kelvin, you add 273.15. In the context of thermodynamics, using absolute temperatures is crucial for accurate calculations of efficiency and energy transfer in heat engines.
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Introduction To Temperature Scales

Heat Engine

A heat engine is a device that converts thermal energy into mechanical work by transferring heat from a hot reservoir to a cold reservoir. The efficiency of a heat engine is determined by the ratio of work output to heat input. Understanding the principles of heat engines, including the Carnot cycle, is essential for analyzing their performance and efficiency.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
The heat engine shown in FIGURE P21.62 uses 2.0 mol of a monatomic gas as the working substance.c. What is the engine's thermal efficiency?
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Textbook Question

What are (a) the heat extracted from the cold reservoir and (b) the coefficient of performance for the refrigerator shown in FIGURE EX21.21?

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Textbook Question

Which, if any, of the heat engines in FIGURE EX21.22 violate (a) the first law of thermodynamics or (b) the second law of thermodynamics? Explain.

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Textbook Question

A Carnot refrigerator operates between energy reservoirs at 0℃ and 250℃. A 2.4-cm-diameter, 50-cm-long copper bar connects the two energy reservoirs. At what rate, in W, must work be done on the refrigerator to remove heat from the cold reservoir at the same rate that it arrives through the copper bar?

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Textbook Question

The engine that powers a crane burns fuel at a flame temperature of 2000℃. It is cooled by 20℃ air. The crane lifts a 2000 kg steel girder 30 m upward. How much heat energy is transferred to the engine by burning fuel if the engine is 40% as efficient as a Carnot engine?

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Textbook Question

A Carnot engine whose hot-reservoir temperature is 400℃ has a thermal efficiency of 40%. By how many degrees should the temperature of the cold reservoir be decreased to raise the engine's efficiency to 60%?

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