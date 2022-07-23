A glass rod that has been charged to +12 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod’s charge is +8.0 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?
Ch 22: Electric Charges and Forces
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 7
A linear accelerator uses alternating electric fields to accelerate electrons to close to the speed of light. A small number of the electrons collide with a target, but a large majority pass through the target and impact a beam dump at the end of the accelerator. In one experiment the beam dump measured charge accumulating at a rate of −2.0 nC/s. How many electrons traveled down the accelerator during the 2.0 h run?
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Step 1: Understand the relationship between charge and the number of electrons. The charge of a single electron is approximately −1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C. This means that the total charge accumulated can be used to calculate the number of electrons by dividing the total charge by the charge of a single electron.
Step 2: Calculate the total charge accumulated during the 2.0-hour run. Since the charge accumulates at a rate of −2.0 nC/s, multiply this rate by the total time in seconds. Convert 2.0 hours into seconds by multiplying by 3600 seconds/hour.
Step 3: Perform the multiplication to find the total charge accumulated over the 2.0-hour period. Use the formula: \( Q = \text{rate} imes \text{time} \), where \( Q \) is the total charge, \( \text{rate} \) is −2.0 nC/s, and \( \text{time} \) is the total time in seconds.
Step 4: Convert the total charge from nanocoulombs (nC) to coulombs (C). Recall that 1 nC = 10⁻⁹ C. This step ensures the units are consistent for further calculations.
Step 5: Divide the total charge (in coulombs) by the charge of a single electron (−1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C) to find the total number of electrons that traveled down the accelerator during the experiment. Use the formula: \( N = \frac{Q}{e} \), where \( N \) is the number of electrons, \( Q \) is the total charge, and \( e \) is the charge of a single electron.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Charge and Electrons
Charge is a fundamental property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field. Electrons carry a negative charge of approximately -1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs. Understanding the relationship between charge and the number of electrons is crucial for calculating how many electrons contribute to a given charge accumulation.
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Current and Charge Flow
Electric current is the flow of electric charge, measured in amperes (A), where 1 A equals 1 coulomb per second. The rate of charge accumulation can be related to current, allowing us to determine how much charge has flowed over a specific time period. This relationship is essential for converting the charge rate into the total number of electrons.
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Time Conversion
Time conversion is necessary when calculating total charge over a period. In this case, the experiment runs for 2.0 hours, which must be converted into seconds for consistency with the charge rate given in nC/s. Understanding how to convert hours into seconds is vital for accurate calculations in physics problems involving time-dependent quantities.
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