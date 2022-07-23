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Ch 22: Electric Charges and Forces
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 22: Electric Charges and ForcesProblem 6
Chapter 22, Problem 6

What mass of aluminum has a total nuclear charge of 1.01.0 C? Aluminum has atomic number 1313.

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1
Determine the number of protons in one aluminum atom. The atomic number of aluminum is 13, which means each aluminum atom has 13 protons. Since the nuclear charge is due to protons, each proton has a charge of approximately 1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C.
Calculate the total charge of one aluminum atom. Multiply the number of protons (13) by the charge of a single proton (1.6 × 10⁻¹⁹ C). This gives the nuclear charge of one aluminum atom.
Determine the number of aluminum atoms required to produce a total nuclear charge of 1.0 C. Divide the total charge (1.0 C) by the nuclear charge of one aluminum atom (calculated in the previous step).
Find the mass of one aluminum atom. Use the molar mass of aluminum (approximately 27 g/mol) and Avogadro's number (6.022 × 10²³ atoms/mol) to calculate the mass of a single aluminum atom.
Calculate the total mass of aluminum. Multiply the number of aluminum atoms (calculated in step 3) by the mass of one aluminum atom (calculated in step 4). This gives the total mass of aluminum required to have a nuclear charge of 1.0 C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Charge

Nuclear charge refers to the total charge of the nucleus of an atom, which is determined by the number of protons it contains. Each proton carries a charge of +1 elementary charge (approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 C). For aluminum, with an atomic number of 13, the nuclear charge is +13 C, as it has 13 protons.
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Atomic Mass and Molar Mass

Atomic mass is the mass of a single atom, typically measured in atomic mass units (amu), while molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For aluminum, the molar mass is approximately 27 g/mol, which is essential for converting between mass and the number of atoms or moles in calculations.
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Charge and Mass Relationship

The relationship between charge and mass in this context involves calculating the mass of aluminum that corresponds to a specific total nuclear charge. Given that each aluminum atom contributes a charge of +1 C per proton, the total charge can be used to determine the number of aluminum atoms, which can then be converted to mass using the molar mass.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A glass rod that has been charged to +12 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod’s charge is +8.0 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?

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Textbook Question

Figure 22.8 showed how an electroscope becomes negatively charged. The leaves will also repel each other if you touch the electroscope with a positively charged glass rod. Use a series of charge diagrams to explain what happens and why the leaves repel each other.

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Textbook Question

A linear accelerator uses alternating electric fields to accelerate electrons to close to the speed of light. A small number of the electrons collide with a target, but a large majority pass through the target and impact a beam dump at the end of the accelerator. In one experiment the beam dump measured charge accumulating at a rate of −2.0 nC/s. How many electrons traveled down the accelerator during the 2.0 h run?

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Textbook Question

A plastic rod that has been charged to −15 nC touches a metal sphere. Afterward, the rod's charge is −10 nC. How many charged particles were transferred?

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Textbook Question

What is the total charge of all the electrons in 1.01.0 L of liquid water?

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Textbook Question

Two small plastic spheres each have a mass of 2.0 g and a charge of −50.0 nC. They are placed 2.0 cm apart (center to center). What is the magnitude of the electric force on each sphere?

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