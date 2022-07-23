Step 3: Determine the electric field contributions from each rod at the specified distances (1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 3.0 cm) from the glass rod. For each distance, calculate the electric field due to the glass rod using the formula in Step 1. Then calculate the electric field due to the plastic rod, which is located 4.0 cm away from the glass rod. The distance from the plastic rod to the point of interest will be \( r_{plastic} = 4.0 \text{ cm} - r_{glass} \).