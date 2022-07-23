Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the force on a proton at the midpoint?
CALC A 12-cm-long thin rod has the nonuniform charge density , where x is measured from the center of the rod. What is the total charge on the rod? Hint: This exercise requires an integration. Think about how to handle the absolute value sign.
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Key Concepts
Charge Density
Integration
Absolute Value
Two 10-cm-diameter charged disks face each other, 20 cm apart. The left disk is charged to −50 nC and the right disk is charged to +50 nC. a. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two disks?
A 10-cm-long thin glass rod uniformly charged to +10 nC and a 10-cm-long thin plastic rod uniformly charged to −10 nC are placed side by side, 4.0 cm apart. What are the electric field strengths E1 to E3 at distances 1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 3.0 cm from the glass rod along the line connecting the midpoints of the two rods?
A small glass bead charged to +6.0 nC is in the plane that bisects a thin, uniformly charged, 10-cm-long glass rod and is 4.0 cm from the rod's center. The bead is repelled from the rod with a force of 840 μN. What is the total charge on the rod?
Two 10-cm-diameter charged rings face each other, 20 cm apart. The left ring is charged to −20 nC and the right ring is charged to +20 nC. What is the electric field Ē, both magnitude and direction, at the midpoint between the two rings?
Two 10-cm-long thin glass rods uniformly charged to +10 nC are placed side by side, 4.0 cm apart. What are the electric field strengths E1 to E3 at distances 1.0 cm, 2.0 cm, and 3.0 cm to the right of the rod on the left along the line connecting the midpoints of the two rods?