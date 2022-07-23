Determine the electric field produced by the rod: Since the rod is uniformly charged and the bead is located in the plane that bisects the rod, the electric field at the bead's location can be calculated using the formula for the electric field due to a uniformly charged finite line of charge. The formula is \( E = \frac{k \cdot \lambda \cdot L}{r \cdot \sqrt{r^2 + (L/2)^2}} \), where \( k \) is Coulomb's constant, \( \lambda \) is the linear charge density, \( L \) is the length of the rod, and \( r \) is the perpendicular distance from the rod to the bead.