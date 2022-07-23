Derive Equation 23.11 for the field Ē dipole in the plane that bisects an electric dipole.
A −15 nC charge is at x=+2.0 cm on the x-axis. A second charge q is located somewhere on the x-axis to the left of the origin. The electric field at y=2.0 cm on the y-axis is N/C . What are (a) the charge q in nC and (b) its distance from the origin?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Coulomb's Law
Superposition Principle
Electrostatic cleaners remove small dust particles and pollen grains from air by first ionizing them, then flowing the air between the plates of a parallel-plate capacitor, parallel to the plates, where electric forces deposit charged particles on one of the electrodes. A typical pollen grain has a mass of g, the ionizer charges it with extra electrons, and a fan moves the air at m/s. Ignore air resistance and gravity. What minimum electric field strength is needed to deflect the grain by mm before it leaves the electrodes?
What are the strength and direction of the electric field at the position indicated by the dot in FIGURE P23.37? Give your answer (a) in component form and (b) as a magnitude and angle measured cw or ccw (specify which) from the positive x-axis.
FIGURE P23.44 shows a thin rod of length L with total charge Q. Evaluate E at r=3.0 cm if L=5.0 cm and Q=3.0 nC.
FIGURE P23.41 is a cross section of two infinite lines of charge that extend out of the page. Both have linear charge density λ. Find an expression for the electric field strength E at height y above the midpoint between the lines.
The permanent electric dipole moment of the water molecule (H2O) is Cm. What is the maximum possible torque on a water molecule in a N/C electric field?