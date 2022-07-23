Step 4: Use the principle of superposition to combine the electric fields. The total electric field at y = 2.0 cm is the vector sum of the fields due to both charges. Since the field is entirely in the x-direction, the y-components of the fields must cancel out. This allows you to set up equations to solve for the magnitude and position of q. For the x-components, use Eₓ = E₁ₓ + E₂ₓ , where E₁ₓ is the field due to the −15 nC charge and E₂ₓ is the field due to the unknown charge q.