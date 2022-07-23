Charge Q is uniformly distributed along a thin, flexible rod of length L. The rod is then bent into the semicircle shown in FIGURE P23.48. Find an expression for the electric field Ē at the center of the semicircle. Hint: A small piece of arc length Δs spans a small angle Δθ=Δs/R , where R is the radius.
FIGURE P23.44 shows a thin rod of length L with total charge Q. Evaluate E at r=3.0 cm if L=5.0 cm and Q=3.0 nC.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field (E)
Linear Charge Density (λ)
Coulomb's Law
Derive Equation 23.11 for the field Ē dipole in the plane that bisects an electric dipole.
A −15 nC charge is at x=+2.0 cm on the x-axis. A second charge q is located somewhere on the x-axis to the left of the origin. The electric field at y=2.0 cm on the y-axis is N/C . What are (a) the charge q in nC and (b) its distance from the origin?
An infinite plane of charge with surface charge density 3.2 μC/m2 has a 20-cm-diameter circular hole cut out of it. What is the electric field strength directly over the center of the hole at a distance of 12 cm? Hint: Can you create this charge distribution as a superposition of charge distributions for which you know the electric field?
FIGURE P23.41 is a cross section of two infinite lines of charge that extend out of the page. Both have linear charge density λ. Find an expression for the electric field strength E at height y above the midpoint between the lines.
A ring of radius R has total charge Q. At what distance along the z-axis is the electric field strength a maximum?