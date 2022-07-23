Charge Q is uniformly distributed along a thin, flexible rod of length L. The rod is then bent into the semicircle shown in FIGURE P23.48. Find an expression for the electric field Ē at the center of the semicircle. Hint: A small piece of arc length Δs spans a small angle Δθ=Δs/R , where R is the radius.
Derive Equation 23.11 for the field Ē dipole in the plane that bisects an electric dipole.
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Key Concepts
Electric Dipole
Electric Field (E-field)
Field Lines and Symmetry
What are the strength and direction of the electric field at the position indicated by the dot in FIGURE P23.37? Give your answer (a) in component form and (b) as a magnitude and angle measured cw or ccw (specify which) from the positive x-axis.
A −15 nC charge is at x=+2.0 cm on the x-axis. A second charge q is located somewhere on the x-axis to the left of the origin. The electric field at y=2.0 cm on the y-axis is N/C . What are (a) the charge q in nC and (b) its distance from the origin?
FIGURE P23.44 shows a thin rod of length L with total charge Q. Evaluate E at r=3.0 cm if L=5.0 cm and Q=3.0 nC.
FIGURE P23.41 is a cross section of two infinite lines of charge that extend out of the page. Both have linear charge density λ. Find an expression for the electric field strength E at height y above the midpoint between the lines.
A ring of radius R has total charge Q. At what distance along the z-axis is the electric field strength a maximum?