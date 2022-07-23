Step 3: Write the energy conservation equation. The initial kinetic energy of the proton is given by KE = rac{1}{2}mv^2 , where m = 1.67 imes 10^{-27} \(\text{ kg}\) is the mass of the proton and v = 2.0 imes 10^6 \(\text{ m/s}\) is its initial velocity. The electric potential energy at the turning point is U = qEd , where q = 1.6 imes 10^{-19} \(\text{ C}\) is the charge of the proton, E is the electric field, and d is the distance traveled by the proton.