Kinetic and Potential Energy

Kinetic energy is the energy of an object due to its motion, while potential energy is the stored energy based on its position in a field, such as an electric field. As the proton moves from the negative disk to the positive disk, it converts its initial kinetic energy into electric potential energy. To find the required launch speed, one must equate the kinetic energy of the proton to the potential energy it gains in the electric field.