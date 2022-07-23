Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a system to store electric charge per unit voltage. It is determined by the physical characteristics of the capacitor, such as the area of the plates and the distance between them, and is measured in farads (F). The capacitance of the parallel-plate capacitor in the question can be calculated using the formula C = ε₀(A/d), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space, A is the area of the plates, and d is the separation distance.