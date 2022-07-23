Understand the problem: The electric flux (Φ) through a surface is given by the formula Φ = ∫(E · dA), where E is the electric field vector, and dA is the infinitesimal area vector. Here, the electric field is given as E = (2000 m⁻¹)x k̂ N/C, and the rectangle lies in the xy-plane with one corner at the origin. The unit vector n̂ points in the +z-direction, so the area vector dA is perpendicular to the rectangle and points in the +z-direction.