The cube in FIGURE EX24.7 contains negative charge. The electric field is constant over each face of the cube. Does the missing electric field vector on the front face point in or out? What strength must this field exceed?
A 12 cm × 12 cm rectangle lies in the first quadrant of the xy-plane with one corner at the origin. Unit vector points in the +𝒵-direction. What is the electric flux through the rectangle if the electric field is N/C? Hint: Divide the rectangle into narrow strips of width.
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Key Concepts
Electric Flux
Area Vector
Electric Field
The electric flux through the surface shown in FIGURE EX24.10 is 25 N m²/C. What is the electric field strength?
A 2.0 cm × 3.0 cm rectangle lies in the -plane with unit vector pointing in the +y-direction. What is the electric flux through the rectangle if the electric field is N/C?
FIGURE EX24.18 shows three charges. Draw these charges on your paper four times. Then draw two-dimensional cross sections of three-dimensional closed surfaces through which the electric flux is (a) , (b) , (c) 0, and (d) .
What is the net electric flux through the cylinder of FIGURE EX24.21?
A thin, horizontal, 10-cm-diameter copper plate is charged to 3.5 nC. If the charge is uniformly distributed on the surface, what are the strength and direction of the electric field 0.1 mm above the center of the top surface of the plate?