The electric flux through the surface shown in FIGURE EX24.10 is 25 N m²/C. What is the electric field strength?
FIGURE EX24.18 shows three charges. Draw these charges on your paper four times. Then draw two-dimensional cross sections of three-dimensional closed surfaces through which the electric flux is (a) , (b) , (c) 0, and (d) .
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Key Concepts
Electric Flux
Gauss's Law
Closed Surfaces in Electrostatics
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