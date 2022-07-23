Electric Flux

Electric flux is a measure of the electric field passing through a given area. It is mathematically defined as the product of the electric field (E) and the area (A) through which it passes, adjusted for the angle (θ) between the field lines and the normal to the surface: Φ = E · A · cos(θ). The unit of electric flux is the volt-meter (V·m) or equivalently, newton-meter squared per coulomb (N·m²/C).