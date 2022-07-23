Choose an appropriate Gaussian surface. For this problem, a cylindrical Gaussian surface (pillbox) is ideal. Place the pillbox such that it extends above the slab into the region 𝒵 ≥ 𝒵₀ and partially inside the slab. The flat surfaces of the pillbox are parallel to the xy-plane, and the curved surface does not contribute to the flux because the electric field is perpendicular to it.