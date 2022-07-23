Electric Field due to a Plane of Charge

The electric field generated by an infinite plane of charge is uniform and directed away from the plane if the charge is positive, and towards the plane if the charge is negative. The magnitude of the electric field (E) created by a plane with surface charge density (σ) is given by E = σ / (2ε₀), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space. This principle is crucial for analyzing the contributions of each charged plane in the given problem.