Step 3: Recognize that the conducting plate will redistribute its charges such that the electric field inside it is zero. The charges on the top and bottom surfaces of the plate will create electric fields that counteract the field from the infinite sheet of charge. Let \( \sigma_t \) represent the surface charge density on the top surface of the plate. The total electric field just outside the top surface of the plate must equal the field due to the sheet of charge plus the field due to the plate's charges.