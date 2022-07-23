A spherically symmetric charge distribution produces the electric field N/C, where r is in m. How much charge is inside this 40-cm-diameter spherical surface?
A 20-cm-radius ball is uniformly charged to 80 nC. How much charge is enclosed by spheres of radii 5, 10, and 20 cm?
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Key Concepts
Gauss's Law
Electric Field of a Charged Sphere
Charge Distribution
An infinitely wide, horizontal metal plate lies above a horizontal infinite sheet of charge with surface charge density 800 nC/m2. The bottom surface of the plate has surface charge density -100 nC/m2. What is the surface charge density on the top surface of the plate?
Charges and are located at and , respectively. What is the net electric flux through a sphere of radius centered (a) at the origin and (b) at ?
A 10 nC charge is at the center of a 2.0 m x 2.0 m x 2.0 m cube. What is the electric flux through the top surface of the cube?
Figure 24.32b showed a conducting box inside a parallel-plate capacitor. The electric field inside the box is . Suppose the surface charge on the exterior of the box could be frozen. Draw a picture of the electric field inside the box after the box, with its frozen charge, is removed from the capacitor. Hint: Superposition.
The earth has a vertical electric field at the surface, pointing down, that averages 100 N/C. This field is maintained by various atmospheric processes, including lightning. What is the excess charge on the surface of the earth?