Surface Charge Density

Surface charge density is the amount of electric charge per unit area on a surface, typically expressed in coulombs per square meter (C/m²). It is crucial for determining the total excess charge on the Earth's surface when combined with the area over which the electric field acts. The relationship between electric field strength and surface charge density is given by the equation E = σ/ε₀, where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space.