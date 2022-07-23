Potential Energy of a Dipole

The potential energy (U) of an electric dipole in an electric field is given by the equation U = -p·E·cos(θ), where p is the dipole moment, E is the electric field strength, and θ is the angle between the dipole moment and the field. This energy varies with the angle, reaching a maximum when the dipole is perpendicular to the field and a minimum when aligned with it.