FIGURE EX25.10 shows the potential energy of an electric dipole. Consider a dipole that oscillates between ±60°. What is the dipole's mechanical energy?
What is the speed of an electron that has been accelerated from rest through a potential difference of 1000 V?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential Energy
Kinetic Energy
Charge of an Electron
An electron with an initial speed of 500,000 m/s is brought to rest by an electric field. Did the electron move into a region of higher potential or lower potential?
Two positive point charges are 5.0 cm apart. If the electric potential energy is 72 μJ, what is the magnitude of the force between the two charges?
Three charged particles are placed at the corners of an equilateral triangle that has edge length 2.0 cm. One particle has charge +3.0 nC and a second has charge +6.0 nC. What is the third charge if the electric potential energy of the three charged particles is zero?
What potential difference is needed to accelerate an electron from rest to a speed of 2.0×106 m/s?
A proton with an initial speed of 800,000 m/s is brought to rest by an electric field. What was the potential difference that stopped the proton?