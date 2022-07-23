FIGURE EX25.10 shows the potential energy of an electric dipole. Consider a dipole that oscillates between ±60°. What is the dipole's mechanical energy?
What potential difference is needed to accelerate an electron from rest to a speed of 2.0×106 m/s?
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Electric Potential Difference
Charge of an Electron
An electron with an initial speed of 500,000 m/s is brought to rest by an electric field. Did the electron move into a region of higher potential or lower potential?
Three charged particles are placed at the corners of an equilateral triangle that has edge length 2.0 cm. One particle has charge +3.0 nC and a second has charge +6.0 nC. What is the third charge if the electric potential energy of the three charged particles is zero?
In proton-beam therapy, a high-energy beam of protons is fired at a tumor. As the protons stop in the tumor, their kinetic energy breaks apart the tumor's DNA, thus killing the tumor cells. For one patient, it is desired to deposit 0.10 J of proton energy in the tumor. To create the proton beam, protons are accelerated from rest through a 10,000 kV potential difference. What is the total charge of the protons that must be fired at the tumor?
What is the speed of an electron that has been accelerated from rest through a potential difference of 1000 V?
A proton with an initial speed of 800,000 m/s is brought to rest by an electric field. What was the potential difference that stopped the proton?