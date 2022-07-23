A 250 pg dust particle has charge −250e. Its speed is 2.0 m/s at point 1, where the electric potential is V₁=2000 V. What speed will it have at point 2, where the potential is V₂=−5000 V? Ignore air resistance and gravity.
In proton-beam therapy, a high-energy beam of protons is fired at a tumor. As the protons stop in the tumor, their kinetic energy breaks apart the tumor's DNA, thus killing the tumor cells. For one patient, it is desired to deposit 0.10 J of proton energy in the tumor. To create the proton beam, protons are accelerated from rest through a 10,000 kV potential difference. What is the total charge of the protons that must be fired at the tumor?
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Electric Potential and Charge
Proton Therapy
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