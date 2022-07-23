A 250 pg dust particle has charge −250e. Its speed is 2.0 m/s at point 1, where the electric potential is V₁=2000 V. What speed will it have at point 2, where the potential is V₂=−5000 V? Ignore air resistance and gravity.
An electron with an initial speed of 500,000 m/s is brought to rest by an electric field. Did the electron move into a region of higher potential or lower potential?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Electric Field
Kinetic Energy and Work-Energy Principle
A student wants to make a very small particle accelerator using a 9.0 V battery. What speed will an electron have after being accelerated from rest through the 9.0 V potential difference?
In proton-beam therapy, a high-energy beam of protons is fired at a tumor. As the protons stop in the tumor, their kinetic energy breaks apart the tumor's DNA, thus killing the tumor cells. For one patient, it is desired to deposit 0.10 J of proton energy in the tumor. To create the proton beam, protons are accelerated from rest through a 10,000 kV potential difference. What is the total charge of the protons that must be fired at the tumor?
What is the speed of an electron that has been accelerated from rest through a potential difference of 1000 V?
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