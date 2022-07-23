Kinetic Energy and Work-Energy Principle

Kinetic energy is the energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv², where m is mass and v is velocity. The work-energy principle states that the work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy. In this scenario, as the electron is brought to rest, work is done on it by the electric field, indicating that it must have moved into a region of higher potential, losing kinetic energy.