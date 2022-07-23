A 250 pg dust particle has charge −250e. Its speed is 2.0 m/s at point 1, where the electric potential is V₁=2000 V. What speed will it have at point 2, where the potential is V₂=−5000 V? Ignore air resistance and gravity.
A 3.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 2.0 mm spacing. The electric field strength inside the capacitor is 1.0×105 V/m. What is the potential difference across the capacitor?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field (E)
Potential Difference (V)
Capacitance (C)
A 3.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 2.0 mm spacing. The electric field strength inside the capacitor is 1.0×105 V/m. How much charge is on each plate?
A student wants to make a very small particle accelerator using a 9.0 V battery. What speed will an electron have after being accelerated from rest through the 9.0 V potential difference?
In proton-beam therapy, a high-energy beam of protons is fired at a tumor. As the protons stop in the tumor, their kinetic energy breaks apart the tumor's DNA, thus killing the tumor cells. For one patient, it is desired to deposit 0.10 J of proton energy in the tumor. To create the proton beam, protons are accelerated from rest through a 10,000 kV potential difference. What is the total charge of the protons that must be fired at the tumor?
Two 2.0-cm-diameter disks spaced 2.0 mm apart form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electric field between the disks is 5.0×105 V/m. An electron is launched from the negative plate. It strikes the positive plate at a speed of 2.0×107 m/s. What was the electron's speed as it left the negative plate?
Two 2.00 cm×2.00 cm plates that form a parallel-plate capacitor are charged to ±0.708 nC. What are the electric field strength inside and the potential difference across the capacitor if the spacing between the plates is 1.00 mm?